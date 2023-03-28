Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Given a C$3.51 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD – Get Rating) has been given a C$3.51 price objective by Fundamental Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 187.70% from the stock’s current price.
Tudor Gold Stock Up 6.1 %
Shares of TUD stock traded up C$0.07 on Tuesday, reaching C$1.22. 116,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,404. Tudor Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.85 and a 12-month high of C$2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$250.19 million, a P/E ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.05.
Tudor Gold Company Profile
