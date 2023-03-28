Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Given a C$3.51 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD – Get Rating) has been given a C$3.51 price objective by Fundamental Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 187.70% from the stock’s current price.

Tudor Gold Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of TUD stock traded up C$0.07 on Tuesday, reaching C$1.22. 116,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,404. Tudor Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.85 and a 12-month high of C$2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$250.19 million, a P/E ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.05.

Tudor Gold Company Profile

Tudor Gold Corp., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, precious, and other base metals. The Company's flagship project is the Treaty Creek property covering an area of approximately 17,130 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia, Canada.

