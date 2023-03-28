TRX Gold (TSE:TNX) Shares Down 13.2%

Shares of TRX Gold Co. (TSE:TNX – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRX) were down 13.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.59. Approximately 119,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 451% from the average daily volume of 21,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.10 price target on shares of TRX Gold in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

TRX Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$177.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 0.56.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

Featured Articles

