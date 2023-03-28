Troy Asset Management Ltd Has $228.18 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Troy Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 897,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,956 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and comprises about 6.6% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.32% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $228,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $242.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.68 and a 200 day moving average of $240.90. The company has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.53. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $277.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.89.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

