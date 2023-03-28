Troy Asset Management Ltd Boosts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,880 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 8,771 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 0.5% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 122.2% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $15,947,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. William Blair assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $409.19.

Adobe Price Performance

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,084,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $371.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $170.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.46. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $473.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

