TRON (TRX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.56 Billion

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0636 or 0.00000236 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, TRON has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a market cap of $4.56 billion and approximately $245.78 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00009820 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003979 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004616 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001089 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003149 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001573 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 91,082,949,178 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.