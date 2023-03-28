Triple Point Social Housing REIT (LON:SOHO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $42.40

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 42.40 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 42.40 ($0.52), with a volume of 893227 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43 ($0.53).

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of £170.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 706.67 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 50.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 62.11. The company has a current ratio of 11.03, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.77.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. Triple Point Social Housing REIT’s payout ratio is 8,333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Triple Point Social Housing REIT

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Company Profile

In other news, insider Peter Coward acquired 813 shares of Triple Point Social Housing REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of £487.80 ($599.34). Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (the "Company") is a Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales under the Companies Act 2006 as a public company limited by shares on 12 June 2017. The address of the registered office is 1 King William Street, London, United Kingdom, EC4N 7AF.

