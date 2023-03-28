Triple Point Social Housing REIT (LON:SOHO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $42.40

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 42.40 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 42.40 ($0.52), with a volume of 893227 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43 ($0.53).
Triple Point Social Housing REIT Stock Down 1.4 %
The company has a market cap of £170.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 706.67 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 50.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 62.11. The company has a current ratio of 11.03, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.77.
Triple Point Social Housing REIT Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. Triple Point Social Housing REIT’s payout ratio is 8,333.33%.
Triple Point Social Housing REIT Company Profile
Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (the "Company") is a Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales under the Companies Act 2006 as a public company limited by shares on 12 June 2017. The address of the registered office is 1 King William Street, London, United Kingdom, EC4N 7AF.
