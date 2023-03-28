TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield Sells 6,250 Shares

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $473,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,191,726.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TriNet Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TNET traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,253. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.69. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.60 and a 12-month high of $103.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.16.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $310.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.09 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 52.06% and a net margin of 7.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,035,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,182,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the period. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNET has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its services include HR expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, and a technology platform. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

