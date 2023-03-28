Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Short Interest Update

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, a decrease of 43.9% from the February 28th total of 110,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$1.15 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Trilogy Metals Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.53. 36,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,601. The firm has a market cap of $78.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.42. Trilogy Metals has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trilogy Metals will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMQ. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,382,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 515,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 466,675 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 167,693 shares during the last quarter. 19.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

