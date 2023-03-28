Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 490,400 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the February 28th total of 272,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Tremor International from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Tremor International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Tremor International from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Tremor International in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Get Tremor International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMR. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Tremor International during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tremor International during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tremor International during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Tremor International by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tremor International in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. 6.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tremor International Stock Performance

Tremor International Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.17. The stock had a trading volume of 18,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,850. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.90. Tremor International has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $16.73.

(Get Rating)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.