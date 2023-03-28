Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) rose 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.55 and last traded at $6.55. Approximately 11,528,087 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 25,323,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.83.

Transocean Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 2.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.30). Transocean had a negative net margin of 24.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chad C. Deaton purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 141,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 50,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $357,685.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 342,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,225.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chad C. Deaton purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,903 shares of company stock valued at $698,560. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transocean

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 9.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,315,980 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $148,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165,717 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 31,021,009 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $141,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,606 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,330,357 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $83,586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925,085 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Transocean by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,712,990 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $76,210,000 after buying an additional 1,378,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Transocean by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 14,765,840 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $67,332,000 after buying an additional 658,317 shares in the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Further Reading

