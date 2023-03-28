Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 6,447 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,447 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $88.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.45. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

