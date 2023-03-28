Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.0% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 541.5% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $308.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $297.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.77. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $371.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

