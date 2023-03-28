Traders Buy Large Volume of Lithium Americas Call Options (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 13,594 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 53% compared to the typical volume of 8,885 call options.

Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 100.0% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 725.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 1,367.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

LAC stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,986,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -29.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 52.06 and a quick ratio of 52.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.82. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $40.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Lithium Americas

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LAC shares. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $42.50 to $38.50 in a report on Monday, January 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $38.50 to $42.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

