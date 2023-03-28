Traders Buy High Volume of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Call Options (NYSEARCA:UUP)

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 36,590 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 44% compared to the average volume of 25,352 call options.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Stock Performance

Shares of UUP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.86. 1,452,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,540,930. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average is $28.68. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund has a 52 week low of $26.13 and a 52 week high of $30.76.

Get Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UUP. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 11,898 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,489,000.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.