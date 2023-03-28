Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Price Target Lowered to $5.50 at Robert W. Baird

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Torrid from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Torrid from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Torrid from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Torrid from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Torrid currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.67.

Get Torrid alerts:

Torrid Stock Up 11.4 %

CURV stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.78. Torrid has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The firm has a market cap of $334.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of Torrid

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $301.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Torrid will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Torrid by 15.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after buying an additional 120,915 shares during the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Torrid during the 2nd quarter worth $1,432,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Torrid by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 31,394 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid in the fourth quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Torrid by 936.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 137,740 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Torrid Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.