Threshold Self Reported Market Cap Hits $407.04 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Threshold has a market capitalization of $407.04 million and $20.62 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Threshold has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0407 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007586 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025886 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00030302 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00018163 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003639 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00204938 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,315.80 or 1.00081314 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

T is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,723,757,953.179716 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03868425 USD and is down -5.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $26,642,593.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

