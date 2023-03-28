The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Update

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 89.2% from the February 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SGPYY. BNP Paribas lowered The Sage Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 725 ($8.91) to GBX 780 ($9.58) in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $782.29.

The Sage Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SGPYY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.79. 6,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,878. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average is $35.79. The Sage Group has a 52 week low of $28.42 and a 52 week high of $40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The Sage Group Increases Dividend

The Sage Group Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The Sage Group plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

