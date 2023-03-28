The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Update

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 89.2% from the February 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SGPYY. BNP Paribas lowered The Sage Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 725 ($8.91) to GBX 780 ($9.58) in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $782.29.
Shares of SGPYY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.79. 6,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,878. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average is $35.79. The Sage Group has a 52 week low of $28.42 and a 52 week high of $40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.
The Sage Group plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.
