The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp increased its position in Progressive by 4.1% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,578,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 8.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 103.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $142.46. 722,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.50 and its 200 day moving average is $130.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $106.35 and a one year high of $146.50.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Progressive

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $475,031.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,516 shares of company stock worth $7,230,138 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.85.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.