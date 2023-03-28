The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Holdings Increased by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 17.6% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $125.00 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.27 and a 52 week high of $198.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.46 and its 200-day moving average is $155.50.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.69.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

