The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTLPO) Short Interest Down 98.2% in March

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTLPO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.2% from the February 28th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Necessity Retail REIT Price Performance

Shares of RTLPO traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.11. The company had a trading volume of 22,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,997. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.88. Necessity Retail REIT has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $26.02.

Necessity Retail REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.4609 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th.

Necessity Retail REIT Company Profile

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

