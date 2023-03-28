The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 2,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of research analysts have commented on GS shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $463.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.07.

Shares of GS traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $319.79. The stock had a trading volume of 168,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,190. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.82. The firm has a market cap of $106.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Articles

