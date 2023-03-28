The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Short Interest Down 64.7% in March

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 64.7% from the February 28th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Performance
NYSE GDV traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,454. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.79. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $24.99.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.
About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.
