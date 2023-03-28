The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.6% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $61.41 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $265.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.34.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.55.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

