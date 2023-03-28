The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Short Interest Update

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

The Berkeley Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BKGFY traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.07. 30,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,535. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $11.28.

The Berkeley Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.1474 dividend. This is an increase from The Berkeley Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About The Berkeley Group

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BKGFY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 3,807 ($46.77) to GBX 3,992 ($49.05) in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Berkeley Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Berkeley Group Holdings Plc engages in the development of residential and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George, St. Edward, St. Joseph, and St. William. The company was founded by Anthony William Pidgley and Jim Farrer in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

