Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY) Short Interest Up 60.0% in March

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Thai Union Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TUFBY remained flat at $8.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average is $9.49. Thai Union Group Public has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $9.47.

Thai Union Group Public Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.0578 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd.

Thai Union Group Public Company Profile

Thai Union Group Public Co Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of frozen, chilled and canned seafood. It operates through the following segments: Ambient Seafood, Frozen and Chilled Seafood and Related Business and Pet Food, Value-Added and Other. The Ambient Seafood segment includes tuna, sardine, salmon, specialty seafood and pelagic fishes.

