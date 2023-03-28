Terran Coin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $4.59 Million (TRR)

Terran Coin (TRR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Terran Coin token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000716 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terran Coin has a market capitalization of $4.59 million and approximately $4.40 million worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Terran Coin has traded down 24.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terran Coin Profile

Terran Coin was first traded on April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terran Coin’s official website is terrancoin.com. Terran Coin’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.

TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

Terran Coin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terran Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terran Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

