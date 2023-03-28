TerraClassicUSD Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $10.69 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $205.84 million and approximately $10.69 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00060725 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00039779 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00006728 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00017411 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,799,262,252 coins and its circulating supply is 9,796,952,288 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

