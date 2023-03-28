Terra (LUNA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $305.41 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $1.26 or 0.00004663 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Terra has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. Terra has a market cap of $305.41 million and $27.19 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00009794 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000235 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003985 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001090 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000042 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003229 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001471 BTC.
About Terra
LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 242,035,794 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Terra
