Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.8 %

Terns Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average is $7.75. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $11.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on TERN shares. UBS Group began coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 280.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,457,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after buying an additional 1,074,492 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 4,736.6% during the 4th quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 685,527 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 307.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 377,427 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,207,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,288,000 after acquiring an additional 288,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 619,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 251,603 shares during the period.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

Featured Stories

