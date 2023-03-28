Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.8 %
Terns Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average is $7.75. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $11.44.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently commented on TERN shares. UBS Group began coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Terns Pharmaceuticals
Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.
