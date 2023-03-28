Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Short Interest Update

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 52.4% from the February 28th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €7.55 ($8.12) to €7.45 ($8.01) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Trading Up 0.0 %

OTCMKTS TEZNY traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $24.59. 21,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,684. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average of $22.04. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a twelve month low of $17.35 and a twelve month high of $27.17.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Company Profile

TERNA Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA engages in the grid operation for the transmission of electricity. The firm operates through the following segments: Regulated, Non-Regulated and International. The Regulated segment includes the development, operation and maintenance of the National Transmission Grid, in addition to dispatching and metering, and the activities involved in the construction of storage systems.

