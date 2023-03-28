Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Teradata in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.
Teradata Stock Performance
NYSE TDC opened at $39.06 on Friday. Teradata has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $50.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.20, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.
Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata
In other news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $565,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 145,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,276.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,760,182. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Teradata
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Teradata during the second quarter worth $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Teradata during the first quarter worth $44,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Teradata during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Teradata by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.
About Teradata
Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Featured Articles
