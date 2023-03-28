Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Teradata in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

Teradata Stock Performance

NYSE TDC opened at $39.06 on Friday. Teradata has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $50.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.20, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Teradata had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $565,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 145,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,276.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,760,182. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teradata

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Teradata during the second quarter worth $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Teradata during the first quarter worth $44,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Teradata during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Teradata by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

