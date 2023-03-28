Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Price Performance

Tel-Instrument Electronics stock remained flat at $2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 2,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.13.

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Tel-Instrument Electronics had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 89.46%. The company had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Company Profile

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement instruments for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. The firm operates in two segments: Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

