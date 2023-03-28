Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 77.6% from the February 28th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:THQ traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.31. 97,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,099. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $23.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average of $19.43.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

About Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The trust’s investment objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investing in companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities, debt securities and pooled investment vehicles.

