Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.
Tecnoglass Price Performance
TGLS stock traded up $0.62 on Monday, hitting $38.66. 478,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,834. Tecnoglass has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.47.
Insider Transactions at Tecnoglass
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the third quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tecnoglass Company Profile
Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of architectural glass, windows and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction market. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tecnoglass (TGLS)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.