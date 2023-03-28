Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Tecnoglass Price Performance

TGLS stock traded up $0.62 on Monday, hitting $38.66. 478,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,834. Tecnoglass has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.47.

Insider Transactions at Tecnoglass

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Tecnoglass news, major shareholder Holding Corp Energy acquired 519,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.26 per share, with a total value of $21,950,351.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,928,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,981,844.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Holding Corp Energy bought 519,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.26 per share, for a total transaction of $21,950,351.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,928,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,981,844.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Christian T. Daes sold 204,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $8,647,748.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the third quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of architectural glass, windows and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction market. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

