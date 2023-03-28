Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on April 28th

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Tecnoglass has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Tecnoglass has a dividend payout ratio of 8.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tecnoglass to earn $4.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.6%.

Tecnoglass Stock Performance

TGLS stock opened at $38.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.06. Tecnoglass has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $43.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.26 and a 200-day moving average of $29.47.

Insider Transactions at Tecnoglass

Institutional Trading of Tecnoglass

In other news, major shareholder Holding Corp Energy acquired 519,412 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.26 per share, with a total value of $21,950,351.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,928,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,981,844.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Christian T. Daes sold 204,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $8,647,748.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holding Corp Energy bought 519,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.26 per share, for a total transaction of $21,950,351.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,928,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,981,844.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 39.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 107.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,114,000 after buying an additional 515,151 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 45.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 265,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after buying an additional 82,567 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 39.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 28,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 11.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TGLS shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of architectural glass, windows and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction market. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

