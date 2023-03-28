Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE) Short Interest Update

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Stock Performance

TETE stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.71. The company had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.33. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $11.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TETE. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $993,000. 60.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Company Profile

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire companies in the technology and telecommunications sector in Malaysia.

