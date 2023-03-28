Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Tecan Group Price Performance

Tecan Group stock opened at $398.83 on Friday. Tecan Group has a fifty-two week low of $390.92 and a fifty-two week high of $446.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.74.

About Tecan Group

Tecan Group AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the development, production and distribution of laboratory instruments and solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics and clinical diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business.

