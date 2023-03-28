TCP Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,566 iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

TCP Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,000. iShares Biotechnology ETF comprises 1.4% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,806,000 after acquiring an additional 263,247 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $126.56. 85,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,349. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $138.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.87 and a 200 day moving average of $129.15.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

