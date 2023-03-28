Tanager Wealth Management LLP Purchases 600 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.6% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,716 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $445,043,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $395,859,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,564,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,960,000 after buying an additional 634,224 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $363.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,947,195. The business’s 50 day moving average is $368.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.72. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $424.72. The firm has a market cap of $271.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

