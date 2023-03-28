Tanager Wealth Management LLP Buys 26,131 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,131 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 26.1% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $36,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 687,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 22,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.23. 1,469,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,215,813. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $233.36. The firm has a market cap of $270.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.79.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

