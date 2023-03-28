Tanager Wealth Management LLP Acquires Shares of 3,113 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,884 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on META shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.96.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $39,822.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,364.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $39,822.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,364.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,393 shares of company stock worth $12,324,981. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of META traded down $3.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,865,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,681,473. The firm has a market cap of $515.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.56 and a 200 day moving average of $141.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

