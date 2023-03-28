TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Short Interest Update

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 94.8% from the February 28th total of 251,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
TAAT Global Alternatives Stock Down 7.5 %
OTCMKTS TOBAF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 39,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,214. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average is $0.43. TAAT Global Alternatives has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
TAAT Global Alternatives Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TAAT Global Alternatives (TOBAF)
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
- Roku And The 20% Rally That’s About To Start
Receive News & Ratings for TAAT Global Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAAT Global Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.