Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,955 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial comprises approximately 1.1% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 76,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 6,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.18. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $52.22.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $603.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.02 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 30.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

In other news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $84,421.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,855.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.50 to $45.50 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.82.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

