Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Short Interest Update

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a drop of 46.6% from the February 28th total of 6,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 11.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after buying an additional 24,933 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Syneos Health by 214.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 15,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Syneos Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYNH. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Syneos Health Trading Down 2.1 %

SYNH traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.19. 264,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,264. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Syneos Health has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $85.45.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 13.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Syneos Health

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.