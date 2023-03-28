Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Update

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the February 28th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Swire Pacific Price Performance
SWRAY traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $7.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,078. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Swire Pacific has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $9.40.
About Swire Pacific
