Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Update

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the February 28th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SWRAY traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $7.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,078. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Swire Pacific has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $9.40.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

