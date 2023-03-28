Sweet Financial Partners LLC Purchases 10,945 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,945 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 4.5% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $15,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,466,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,673,000 after acquiring an additional 346,316 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,536,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,665 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,597,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,731,000 after acquiring an additional 124,427 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,463,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,723,000 after acquiring an additional 177,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,972,000 after acquiring an additional 50,605 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $52.01 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $58.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

