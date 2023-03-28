SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,750,000 shares, an increase of 110.9% from the February 28th total of 3,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

NASDAQ:SIVB remained flat at $106.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $597.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.00.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by ($0.64). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on SVB Financial Group to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $348.47.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 165 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Beverly Kay Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $232.06 per share, with a total value of $232,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,910.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,004 shares of company stock valued at $5,016,701. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 79 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

