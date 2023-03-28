Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SUSRF) Short Interest Update

Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SUSRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the February 28th total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 277.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DNB Markets assumed coverage on shares of Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SUSRF remained flat at $14.95 during midday trading on Tuesday. Surgical Science Sweden AB has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $16.35.

