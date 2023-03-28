Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Surge Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

Surge Energy stock opened at C$8.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$836.79 million, a P/E ratio of 3.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.79. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of C$7.15 and a 1-year high of C$13.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$10.25 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.10.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

