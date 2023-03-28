Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Increases Dividend to $0.93 Per Share

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.93 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

Sun Communities has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Sun Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 148.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Sun Communities to earn $8.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.1%.

Sun Communities Stock Up 0.5 %

SUI traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.43. 43,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,048. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.05, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.70. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $117.63 and a 1-year high of $193.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Communities

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $222,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,919. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 23.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 16.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 11.8% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the first quarter worth about $224,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Sun Communities to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.86.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

Featured Stories

